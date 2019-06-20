Death threats

BERLIN: At least three prominent German pro-migrant mayors have received death threats, it emerged on Thursday, days after police arrested a suspected far-right extremist over the assassination- style gun murder of a local politician. Germany has been shocked by news that the top suspect in the June 2

shooting of Kassel city local politician Walter Luebcke is an alleged neo-Nazi, believed to have been angered by an influx of refugees and migrants.