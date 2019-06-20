Five killed in Bara incidents

BARA: Five persons were killed in separate incidents in Bara subdivision of the Khyber tribal district on Thursday, official and local sources said.

They said Ayub Khan and Muhammad Aib were cutting trees when Israr allegedly opened fire on his father Ayub Khan and Cousin Muhammad Aib in lower Tirah valley, killing them on the spot.

In another incident, unidentified armed killed identified as Badshah in Bara Bazaar. The accused escaped.

In the third incident, unidentified gunmen opened fire on Shakeel in Kohi area in Malikdinkhel, injuring him.

He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. However, a man identified as Yaqoob from Shalobar tribe was electrocuted in Bara.