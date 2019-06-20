ANP leader says police pressuring slain girl’s family

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain has condemned the Islamabad Police for pressuring the family of the Farishta to nominate a specific person in the first information report (FIR).

Through a statement issued here on Thursday, the ANP leader claimed: “The police have offered Farishta’s father Rs2 million for this purpose,” ANP leader claimed.

He said the police called the poor father of the victim to the police station on a daily basis. Mian Iftikhar Hussain said the police were being used by the rulers for political objectives.

He said the government was yet to make the joint investigation report public. The ANP leader demanded the provision of the promised compensation package of Rs5 million to the victim family. He also demanded arrest of the Station House Officer Ghulam Abbass and his dismissal from service.

Mian Iftikhar said the police role since the very beginning was suspicious while the media played a negative role in the case.