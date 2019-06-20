close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
BR
Bureau report
June 21, 2019

Rs4.1m recovered from power defaulters

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: On the directives of chief executive Peshawar Electric Supply Company, the task force of Mardan Circle recovered Rs4.10 million from defaulters. A press release said Rs.3.05 million were recovered from domestic consumers, Rs.0.61 million from commercial consumers and Rs.0.09 million from industrial consumers. About 23 direct hooks removed and 19 tampered meters replaced while 38 meters shifted to poles. Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, it added.

