close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

Lightning kills man in Mansehra

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

MANSEHRA: A man was killed in the rain-related incident in Baffa Doraha on Thursday.

Mohammad Afzal, a peasant, was busy irrigating crops in the agriculture field in Baffa Doraha when lightning hit him, injuring him seriously.

He was rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The rain lashed Mansehra and other parts of the district in the noon, turning the weather pleasant.

However, the windstorm destroyed standing crops in Baffa, Siran, Pakhwal and other parts of the district.

Also in the day, Zakia Bibi was killed and three other persons, including Rizwana Bibi, Murad Ali and Abdul Basit sustained injuries when mini-truck collided with the car in Gandian area.

The injured were rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where the condition of all of them was stated to out of danger.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar