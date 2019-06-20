Lightning kills man in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A man was killed in the rain-related incident in Baffa Doraha on Thursday.

Mohammad Afzal, a peasant, was busy irrigating crops in the agriculture field in Baffa Doraha when lightning hit him, injuring him seriously.

He was rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The rain lashed Mansehra and other parts of the district in the noon, turning the weather pleasant.

However, the windstorm destroyed standing crops in Baffa, Siran, Pakhwal and other parts of the district.

Also in the day, Zakia Bibi was killed and three other persons, including Rizwana Bibi, Murad Ali and Abdul Basit sustained injuries when mini-truck collided with the car in Gandian area.

The injured were rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where the condition of all of them was stated to out of danger.