Federal ombudsman addresses over 70,000 public complaints in 2018

PESHAWAR: Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz Thursday said his office had redressed more than 70,000 complaints against different federal departments in the year 2018.

Addressing a press conference here at Civil Officers’ Mess here, he asked the media to create awareness about the role of his office for redressal of public grievances. He said though 70,000 complaints were addressed, there was a need to create awareness about the role of Federal Ombudsman office in providing relief to the public. The official said soon a seminar would also be organized at the Governor’s House in Peshawar in which general public, media persons and officials concerned would be invited.

Similarly, he said, for making easy access to the office of the federal ombudsman, a mobile app would be introduced so that people can approach the office through their mobiles. Syed Tahir Shahbaz said the percentage of implementation over decisions announced on 70,000 complaints was 98 percent. Majority of the complaints pertained to power distribution companies followed by Sui gas companies, NADRA, insurance companies, etc, he added. In response to a question, he said, redressal period for each complaint was set as six months. Each complaint is redressed within this stipulated period, he added.

The department has also decided to arrange visits of its regional offices to different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for approaching people at their doorsteps. For covering newly merged districts of KP, he said, the regional offices would cover erstwhile Fata through the provision of service at Bannu, Peshawar and Malakand. Presently, he said, the Federal Ombudsman team cannot visit merged districts but would provide the service through the nearby districts, including Peshawar, Bannu, Malakand and Charsadda.