Best performing polio workers awarded

PESHAWAR: Commissioner, Amjad Ali Khan said that polio workers were doing a wonderful job by vaccinating children at their doorsteps despite many challenges and hostile behaviours of the community.

He said this while addressing a prize distribution ceremony held at the Jirga Hall of Commissioner’s Office. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mushtaq Hussain, AC Sarah Rehman, Dr Ikram, representatives of WHO, UNICEF and other relevant organisations also attended the ceremony.Expanding on his thoughts, Amjad Ali Khan said that polio workers were the heroes of the nation and have rendered great sacrifices in the line of their duty by laying down their lives.He said the polio workers were protecting children from permanent disabilities and deaths by administering polio drops to children in the campaigns. However, he added that polio eradication was a national emergency and was the moral obligation of every citizen of the country to rid the region of the menace for good by vaccinating children against polio. “Polio workers made door to door vaccination possible despite public outrage against polio vaccination triggered by anti-polio propaganda” he added. Earlier, Commissioner Amjad Ali Khan awarded commendatory certificates and cash prizes to 53 best performing polio workers as a token of appreciation by the government.