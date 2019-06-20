Computer operator as additional director

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the appointment of a computer operator as additional director planning and finance (BPS-17) by the hospital director Dr Nek Dad Afridi, the Board of Governors (BoG) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) took on Thursday asked the official to withdraw his decision immediately.

The office of the hospital director issued another office order to withdraw an earlier decision made by him. However, some of the BoG members were sceptical, saying the hospital director had though issued office order to withdraw his earlier order, the latest notification didn’t explain the name of the person concerned and the position he was appointed on. “The office order issued by this office, vide No. 15597-606/KTH/PS dated: 03/06/2019, not implemented so far, is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect,” stated a notification issued by the KTH administration. In an earlier notification in which the appointment was made on June 3, 2019, while Hospital Director Dr Nek Dad Afridi had disclosed it an hour ago before the BoG meeting on June 18, he had mentioned: “The undersigned is pleased to post Mr Mujahid, computer operator (BPS-16) as AD planning and finance (BPS-17), on acting charge basis, in his own pay mad scale with immediate effect, keeping in view his qualification, experience in the field of audit and accounts and planning and development.”

According to the BoG members and other senior officials, the hospital director was forced to withdraw his decision as it was not only against the rules but he was blamed for appointing his “blue-eyed” person on the key position without fulfilling the required rules and regulations.

“The hospital director again played a game with the BoG members. He issued a notification but didn’t bother to mention the name of the person and position he was appointed on. It is believed that he will find out an alternative solution to get his favourite appointed on the same position as the BoG members are themselves divided and are being used by certain people for their interests in the institution,” said an official of the hospital on condition of anonymity. After his new assignment, the computer operator was tasked with running the pension branch affairs in the KTH. Dr Nek Dad Afridi didn’t even bother to advertise this important position or seek permission from the BoG that held its meeting on Tuesday in Peshawar.

Senior officials in KTH told The News that if the position was advertised, then he would not be able to appoint his favourite to the post. He was also accused of bypassing the BoG and the Human Resource Department of the hospital in the appointment. Dr Nek Dad Afridi had earlier stated that the appointment was made on acting charge basis. The government had terminated Dr Nek Dad a few months ago on the inquiry report of mismanagement and poor administration when a patient lost his hand due to complications of IV cannula, and the alleged negligence of the doctors in KTH. However, the court restored him and allowed him to continue his job.