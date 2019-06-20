Dam design review work

LAHORE : A Nespak-led international joint venture has initiated design review work and site activities on the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project. According to a statement, earlier the joint venture had won the consultancy contract of Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project through competitive bidding. The consultants’ scope of services includes detailed design review, engineering studies, construction design, construction supervision, contract management and environment and resettlement aspects including assisting in implementation of resettlement action plan.

Workshop

By PR

LAHORE: A scientific workshop on thalassemia diagnosis and prevention was held in University of Lahore as part of the Health Asia International Pathology Conference 2019 in collaboration with Citi Lab and Research Centre Lahore.

It was attended by renowned pathologists, hematologists, postgraduate and junior medical students. Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Dr. Mizza Arif and Dr. Asif Naveed conducted hands-on session about HB electronophoresis, HPLC and molecular diagnosis for thalassemia. The speakers emphasized the importance of a thalassemia prevention programme as part of the national health policy.