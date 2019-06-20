Three terrorists arrested

LAHORE : The Counter-Terrorism Department teams arrested three terrorists belonging to a proscribed organisation, Tehrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in Khanewal. Six hand grenades and hate literature were seized from the possession of the arrested terrorists identified as Saqib Ullah, Masab and Asif Nadeem. They were also collecting funds for their organisation. According to a CTD spokesman, they were planning to attack a sensitive installation in Khanewal.

Farewell: A farewell party was arranged for Punjab Highway Patrol SSP Headquarters Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhary on Thursday. PHP Additional IG Manzoor Sarwar Chaudhary presented her a souvenir and gift. PHP DIG Maqsoodul Hassan, SSP Lahore Mehmoodul Hassan and other police officers were also present.