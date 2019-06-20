Secretary pays surprise visit to hospital

LAHORE : Provincial Secretary for Labour and Human Resource Sarah Aslam has paid a surprise visit to Kot Lakhpat. Social Security Hospital and inspected difference section of the hospital.

She inspected the emergency and other wards and operation theatre. She checked cleanliness arrangements of medical facilities being provided to patients there. The hospital medical superintendent briefed the secretary on the medical facilities and overall performance of the staff.

Sarah Aslam directed the hospital administration to look after the patients on a priority basis. Developmental projects in the hospital should be completed in timeframe, she said. She stated that workers and their families were being provided with best medical facilities in the social security hospitals. Compromise on best medical facilities for the families of workers cannot be tolerated at all, she said. The provincial labour and human resource secretary said that data of all patients in social security hospitals was being collected. She also visited the Social Security Directorate at Model Town and checked the online contribution and collection system there.