SKMCH doctor honoured

LAHORE : Dr Samia Yasmeen, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) selected for Conquer Cancer Foundation IDEA award.

Dr Samia has been selected for the award and Mentorship Programme from Pakistan. Around the world, 24 young oncologists were selected and she represented Pakistan.

The International Development and Education Award (IDEA) is a highly competitive award which provides support for early-career oncologists in low and middle-income countries and facilitates the sharing of knowledge between these oncologists and ASCO members. The programme pairs IDEA Recipients with a leading ASCO member “Mentor”, enables recipients to attend the ASCO annual meeting, participate in a post-meeting visit to their mentor’s institution, and develop long-term relationships to improve cancer care in their countries. This award recognises Dr Samia’s professional achievements and potential to be a leader of oncology in our country.