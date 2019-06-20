close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

SKMCH doctor honoured

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

LAHORE : Dr Samia Yasmeen, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) selected for Conquer Cancer Foundation IDEA award.

Dr Samia has been selected for the award and Mentorship Programme from Pakistan. Around the world, 24 young oncologists were selected and she represented Pakistan.

The International Development and Education Award (IDEA) is a highly competitive award which provides support for early-career oncologists in low and middle-income countries and facilitates the sharing of knowledge between these oncologists and ASCO members. The programme pairs IDEA Recipients with a leading ASCO member “Mentor”, enables recipients to attend the ASCO annual meeting, participate in a post-meeting visit to their mentor’s institution, and develop long-term relationships to improve cancer care in their countries. This award recognises Dr Samia’s professional achievements and potential to be a leader of oncology in our country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore