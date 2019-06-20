close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
June 21, 2019

Shahbaz’s car injures supporter

Lahore

 
June 21, 2019

A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporter was injured on Thursday after being hit by Shahbaz Sharif’s car outside Kot Lakhpat Jail. The man identified as Rashid Babar had travelled from Gujranwala to Lahore to show solidarity with PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif who is serving a seven-year jail term for Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference. PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif immediately took notice of the incident and ordered that the injured man Babar be removed to hospital. Shahbaz also announced that all expenses for his treatment would be taken care of. Earlier, the jail authorities cancelled Nawaz's meetings on government orders. He was allowed to meet only his family members.

