Notices on plea against NAB chairman

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notices to the federal government on a petition challenging appointment of retired justice Javed Iqbal as chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for being in violation of Article 48 (1) of the Constitution.

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard initial arguments of the petitioner’s counsel and sought reply from the government by next week. Lawyers Foundation of Justice’s president Syed Feroz Shah Gillani filed the petition.

Advocate AK Dogar represented the petitioner and urged the court to issue a declaration that the appointment of NAB chairman under section 6 (b) of National Accountability Ordinance 1999 was violation of Article 48 (1) of the Constitution wherein chairman could be appointed only on the advice of the cabinet or the prime minister.

The counsel stated that the article 48 (1) mandated that in the exercise of his functions the president shall act on and in accordance with the advice of the cabinet of the prime minister. Whereas, he said, the section 6 (b) of the ordinance required the president to have consultation with the leader of the house and the leader of the opposition for the appointment of the NAB chairman. He pleaded that both article 48 (1) of the Constitution and section 6 (b) of the ordinance were patently inconsistent with each other. He argued that the accountability ordinance was a subordinate law and could not be even considered in comparison with a constitutional provision which must prevail and must be followed in letter and spirit.

Advocate Dogar asked the court to declare that the appointment of retired justice Javed Iqbal as NAB chairman was without lawful authority and of no legal effect as the appointment made under section 6 (b) of the NAB ordinance was in violation of Article 48 (1) of the Constitution.