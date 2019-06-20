Woman practicing black magic burns her two children

LAHORE : A woman reportedly burnt her two kids while performing a black magic ritual in Qila Gujjar Singh police limits on Thursday.

The victims have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. They were identified as Maryam, 3, and George, 2, while the accused was identified as Anita Bibi.

Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidences. Doctors found marks of rope on the necks of children and their bodies were burnt from different points. The father of victims said his wife had taken children at her relatives’ home where she tied them up with a goat and also kept on performing black magic rituals on them for three days. The accused is still at large.

BODY found: A 60-year-old man was found dead from parking of Minare-Pakistan in Tibbi City police limits. The deceased, yet to be identified, was lying unconscious. A passerby spotted the body and informed police. Police said the victim was a drug addict and died of over dose. Police removed the body to morgue.

Two electrocuted: Two people were electrocuted in different parts of the City on Thursday. In Sattukatla, an electrician identified as Riaz was repairing an electricity panel when he touched a live wire. As a result, he suffered severe electric shocks. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man sustained electric shocks from electricity pole and died in the Quaid-e Azam Industrial Estate area. Police handed over the bodies to their families after completing legal formalities.

found dead: A 40-year-old man was found dead at his house in the Johar Town police jurisdiction on Thursday. The victim has been identified Ghulam Rasool. He lived alone at home. His neighbour informed police who collected evidences from the crime scene. Police removed the body to morgue. Further investigation is underway.

Woman killed: A 59-year-old woman was killed while a child sustained injuries when their hut collapsed in gusty winds and rain in the Chung police limits on Thursday.

The victim woman has been identified as Dola and child as Rehan, 8, residents of Sahiwal. They had a hut opposite P&D Colony. Police completed legal formalities and handed over the body to her family.