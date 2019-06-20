close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
AFP
June 21, 2019

Use of US force against Iran would be disaster: Putin

World

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said any use of force by the US against Iran would lead to disaster as tensions escalate between Washington and Tehran.

"The US says it does not rule out the use of force... This would be a disaster for the region," Putin said during an annual televised phone-in with screened questions posed by Russian viewers.

"It would lead to a surge in violence and an increase in the number of refugees," he said, adding that the consequences of intervention would be "difficult to calculate".

Moscow has backed Tehran in its stand off with the United States since Washington pulled out of an international 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran last year. Putin repeated Russia’s insistence that sanctions against Iran are "unreasonable".

