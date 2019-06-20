close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
AFP
June 21, 2019

Ex-top policeman who criticised Modi jailed

World

AHMEDABAD, India: A former top Indian policeman who accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of complicity in deadly communal riots more than a decade ago was jailed for life on Thursday over the death of a man in custody in 1990.

In one of the ugliest episodes in independent India, nearly 1,000 people -- the majority of them Muslims -- were killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was premier of the western state.

The trigger was a fire on a train which killed 59 Hindu activists returning from the holy city of Ayodhya to the state capital, Ahmedabad. Sanjiv Bhatt said in an affidavit to the Supreme Court in 2011 that he was present at a meeting when Modi ordered police to allow Hindus to "vent out their anger" after the train fire.

