Athletics doping watchdog receives Moscow test files

PARIS: The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the watchdog set up to police doping in athletics, said Thursday it had received testing data from a Moscow laboratory at the centre of a vast doping conspiracy.

The independent body founded by the IAAF, athletics’ world governing body, said it had received around 110,000 files from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on June 18.

The data, collected by WADA inspectors from the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) of the Moscow Laboratory, concerns testing samples analysed in the period 2012 to 2015.

“The AIU will start analysing the LIMS data immediately with a view to reporting its findings to the IAAF Council in due course,” the watchdog said in a statement.