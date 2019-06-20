Warner ton against BD sends Australia top of table

NOTTINGHAM: David Warner’s century paved the way for Australia to beat Bangladesh by 48 runs at Trent Bridge on Thursday as the reigning champions went top of the World Cup table.

Warner made Bangladesh pay for dropping him on 10 with an innings of 166, in a total of 381-5.

Bangladesh struggled to keep up with the required run-rate.

Mushfiqur Rahim hit a fine 102 not out but the wicket-keeper’s entertaining fifth-wicket stand of 127 with Mahmudullah (69) came too late to alter the course of the match as Bangladesh finished on 333-8 after their 50 overs.

Defeat left them in fifth place, with only the top four from the 10-team round-robin group stage qualifying for the semi-finals.

“It’s a great achievement but for us it’s about getting these two points and moving on to Lord’s,” said man-of-the-match Warner.

He received solid support from Australia captain Aaron Finch (53) and Usman Khawaja (89).

Soumya Sarkar took 3-58 from eight overs.

Bangladesh did not help their own cause when a chaotic mix-up between Tamim Iqbal and Soumya saw the latter run out by Finch’s direct hit from mid-on.

Shakib Al Hasan, fresh from his match-winning century against the West Indies, then fell for 41 when he chipped a Marcus Stoinis slower ball to Warner at mid-off.

Tamim played on to Mitchell Starc for 62 and the left-arm fast bowler’s first ball to Liton Das saw the new batsman struck on the helmet by a bouncer but he batted on after receiving on-field treatment.

Das was eventually lbw to leg-spinner Adam Zampa but the experienced Mushfiqur continued to give the massed ranks of Bangladesh fans in the crowd plenty to cheer.

There were more roars of approval when Mahmudullah launched Zampa for a 95-metre straight six before he holed out.

And the crowd rose to their feet when Mushfiqur completed his seventh ODI century, off 95 balls including nine fours and a six.

Score Board

Australia won toss

Australia

D Warner c Rubel b Soumya 166

*A Finch c Rubel b Soumya 53

U Khawaja c Mushfiqur b Soumya 89

G Maxwell run out 32

M Stoinis not out 17

S Smith lbw b Mustafizur 1

†A Carey not out 11

Extras (b1, lb5, nb1, w5) 12

Total (5 wickets, 50 overs) 381

Did not bat: N Coulter-Nile, P Cummins, M Starc, A Zampa

Fall: 1-121; 2-313, 3-352, 4-353, 5-354

Bowling: Mashrafe 8-0-56-0; Mustafizur 9-0-69-1; Shakib 6-0-50-0; Rubel 9-0-83-0; Mehidy 10-0-59-0; Soumya 8-0-58-3

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal b Starc 62

Soumya Sarkar run out 10

Shakib Al Hasan c Warner b Stoinis 41

†Mushfiqur Rahim not out 102

Liton Das lbw b Zampa 20

Mahmudullah c Cummins b Coulter-Nile 69

Sabbir Rahman b Coulter-Nile 0

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Warner b Starc 6

*Mashrafe Mortaza c Maxwell b Stoinis 6

Extras (b 4, lb 4, w 9) 17

Total (8 wickets, 50 overs) 333

Did not bat: Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Fall: 1-23, 2-102, 3-144, 4-175, 5-302, 6-302, 7-323, 8-333

Bowling: Starc 10-0-55-2; Cummins 10-1-65-0; Maxwell 3-0-25-0; Coulter-Nile 10-0-58-2; Stoinis 8-0-54-2; Zampa 9-0-68-1

Result: Australia won by 48 runs

Man of the Match: David Warner (Australia)

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Michael Gough (England). TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (England). Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)