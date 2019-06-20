Khuhro demands govt to step down

SUKKUR: PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro strongly condemned Prime Minister Imran Khan over presenting an anti-poor budget and demanded the government to step down.

Talking to the media at the Sukkur Press Club on Thursday, the PPP Sindh president said the opposition is united, adding the current federal budget is the worst in the country’s history which has brought complicated issues for common man and businessman alike. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan talks about arresting as many as 500 politicians for corruption but he has not arrested his sister, Aleema Khan for alleged corruption. He said NAB is politically motivated and has a single agenda to send the opposition leaders to jail in unproven cases. Khuhro said the PPP’s political show in Nawabshah will force the prime minister to go home.

Talking about the arrest of PPP’s co-chairman, Nisar called it the worst victimization and said the PPP workers are strongly agitated over the arrest of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur. He charged the prime minister and governor Sindh with violating the Election Commission code and said the prime minister tried to influence the Ghotki NA 205 by-election by visiting the Khangarh constituency after the announcement of the election schedule.

He also demanded a judicial commission to probe into the devaluation of the currency carried out by the incumbent government. Demanding details of commission into the decades old loans acquired by the previous governments, Khuhro said the commission should also investigate the loans taken by the PTI government.