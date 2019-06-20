CDA to introduce intelligent transport system

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will introduce Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), first ever in the country, to mitigate transportation related requirements.

The ITS would be introduced at Islamabad Expressway from Zero Point to Rawat.

Traffic on Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor would control particularly at different intersections from Zero Point to Rawat through this system. Under this project, CCTV surveillance system comprising upon static and Pan-Tilt & Zoom (PTZ) cameras would be installed after every three kilometers with the coverage of 500 meters. A Traffic Control Center (TCC) would be also established. The TCC connected with field devices would be equipped with backlight LED Video wall screens, video wall controller, video storage and core network switch.

Electronic variable message signs would be an important component of the ITS with aim to improve road safety and reduce impact of congestion as it will provide up-to-the-minute information regarding incident management, driver information, strategic diversion and road work on the Expressway. For this purpose bridges/existing gantries will be utilised.