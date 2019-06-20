Hot, dry weather in most parts of country likely

LAHORE: Met officials said that seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan with its trough extending northeastwards. A westerly wave is present over the upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

On Thursday, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Noorpur Thal, Mangla, Islamabad, Kasur, Okara, Murree, Attock, Jhelum, Upper Dir, Kakul, Malamjabba, D.I. Khan, Parachinar, Bannu, Balakot, Muzaffarabad, Garidupatta, Rawalakot, Nagerparker, Mithi, Astore, Chillas and Gupis.

Thursday's highest temperature was recorded at Dalbandin, Nokkundi and Jaccobabad where the mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 39°C and minimum was 26.4°C.