Thu Jun 20, 2019
June 21, 2019

Electrocuted

National

 
June 21, 2019

LAHORE: Two people were electrocuted in different parts of the City on Thursday. In Sattukatla, an electrician identified as Riaz was repairing an electricity panel when he touched a live wire. As a result, he suffered severe electric shocks. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man sustained electric shocks from electricity pole and died in the Quaid-e Azam Industrial Estate area.

