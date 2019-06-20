Electrocuted

LAHORE: Two people were electrocuted in different parts of the City on Thursday. In Sattukatla, an electrician identified as Riaz was repairing an electricity panel when he touched a live wire. As a result, he suffered severe electric shocks. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man sustained electric shocks from electricity pole and died in the Quaid-e Azam Industrial Estate area.