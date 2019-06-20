close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

Parental refusals adding to national polio count

National

June 21, 2019

Islamabad: At a point in time when cases should have declined to single digit, three new polio cases were confirmed Thursday by the Polio Virology Laboratory, taking Pakistan’s national polio county to an unpardonable 27.

According to laboratory confirmation, a 21 month-old girl child from UC Takhtikhel, a 49 month-old girl child from Sarae Naurang, and a 10 month-old male child from UC Hernai are the latest victims of the crippling poliovirus. The cases are from districts Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Torghar.

“There is no other solution but to administer two drops of polio vaccine to very eligible child,” the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta said, adding, “it is high time that a massive perception change be implemented on how people view vaccination.”

The Polio Eradication Initiative has appealed to parents, religious leaders and other stakeholders to convince people to vaccinate their children and take up the issue as a national cause.

