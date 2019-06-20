AIOU plans digital transformation in 18 months

Islamabad: The Allama Iqbal Open University, the largest public sector distance learning university in the country, has planned its digital transformation by the end of the next year to adapt to the digital age.

“After carrying out a rigorous analysis of our operation for four to five months, we’ve developed a digital transformation policy to roll out technology-enabled solutions for academics, administration, and finances. This initiative promises the university’s complete academic restructuring within 15-18 months as required in the digital era to increase the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of all processes from the offering of admissions to the award of degrees,” AIOU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Zia told ‘The News’.

Prof Dr Zia, who had assumed the VC’s charge in November last year after appointment by the president for a term of four years, said the university had finalised a roadmap for open learning in line with the current academic needs and modern trends.

He added that the administrative restructuring was on the anvil, while means and strategies were being evolved to ensure better financial discipline, especially when the university met around 90 per cent of its expenses from own resources.

The VC said not only had the AIOU fulfilled its basic objective of offering formal education to a large number of people on their doorstep and promoting community education over the years but it was striving to increase the quality of its education as well.

“We can’t ignore the need for constant improvement in our educational standards in modern times of growing competitiveness. Besides employing modern ways and means, especially technology, to improve the students’ learning, we also talk about the relevance of education. There will certainly be a marked change in things at our university after digitisation,” he said.