Millers increase flour price by Rs15 per 20kg bag

LAHORE: Wheat flour price, which usually remains stable for at least couple of months after the end of procurement drive, has started going through the roof.

Wheat purchased at around Rs 1,200-1,300 per maund during recently concluded wheat procurement campaign was jacked up in open market to Rs 14,35 per maund in the open market.

The crossing of wheat price over Rs 1,400 per maund lately started to reflect into rates of its flour. Keeping in view of rising trend of grain prices, the flour millers increased the price by Rs 15 per 20kg flour bag on Thursday. The crossing Rs 800 per 20-kg mark has been termed unusual development and happened for the first time. Price of wheat flour was set at Rs 765 per 20 kg, which gradually jumped to over Rs 800 mark. The Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) already warned about impending wheat crisis in the province.

It's office-bearers were of the view that wheat flour price should be increased keeping in view of various factors. Meanwhile, atta chakki owners have also increased flour price by Rs four per kg---from Rs 52 to Rs 56 per kg.

According to an office-bearer of Lahore Atta Chakki Owners Association, wheat price has jumped to over Rs 1500 per maund in the city. Market insiders fear that price of flour would continue to increase unless government intervenes in the market for smoothening flow of grain from private sellers. According to an estimate, private buyers bought huge quantity of grain that needs to be supplied in the market on consistent basis.