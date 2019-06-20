13 Zainab Market shops robbed

Over a dozen shops of leather goods were robbed by unidentified persons on Thursday in Zainab Market, one of the prominent commercial centres of the city.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and the Rangers, reached the site to investigate the robbery. Police officials said the incident took place on the night between Wednesday and Thursday in which some 13 shops of leather goods were robbed.

The crime was brought to the police’s notice by shopkeepers after they came to their shops on early Thursday afternoon as per their routine and found the locks of their shops broken.

According to the shopkeepers, the robbers stole cash from the 13 shops but they did not take away any of the leather products kept in the shops. The shopkeepers said cash between Rs25,000 and Rs50,000 was stolen from each shop.

Artillery Maidan SHO Agha Aslam said the watchmen or any shopkeeper of the market could have been behind the incident as only some selected shops were robbed. The robbers broke the locks of the shops with cutters, he added. The officer said police investigators were trying to obtain the CCTV footage of the robbery. The police had initially taken two watchmen of the market into custody, he explained.

The shopkeepers, however, demanded that the Sindh inspector general (IG) of police and the additional IG Karachi take notice of the incident and ensure immediate arrests of the robbers and recovery of their stolen cash.