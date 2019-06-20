Federal govt, KMC asked to stop politicking on city’s water woes

The Sindh chief minister’s law adviser has asked the federal government and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to stop politicking on the city’s worsening water woes.

Addressing a news conference at the Sindh Assembly’s media corner on Thursday, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the provincial government, the Centre and the KMC should sit together to work out a plan to resolve the issue.

Wahab said the Sindh government is working on a desalination plant, adding that they are ready to sit with the federal administration and the KMC to utilise the divine gift in the form of the great sea water resource.

Criticising the city mayor’s performance, the provincial adviser said Wasim Akhtar had done nothing for the people and had only shed crocodile tears for being granted authority.

“If the mayor has the power to purchase vehicles, build houses and go on foreign tours, why has he failed to provide relief to the people of the city?”

Wahab said that former deputy mayor Arshad Vohra had also pointed fingers at the KMC, adding that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had done nothing for the development of the city, and that China-cutting and other illegal actions had become part of their identity.

ECP notice

The adviser said they had raised an objection over the prime minister, Sindh governor and federal cabinet members’ visit to Ghotki, as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued the by-election schedule for the seat vacated due to the death of Ali Muhammad Mehar.

He said they had demanded that the ECP take notice of the visit, since it was a sheer violation of the code of conduct of the election rules.

Welcoming the election commission issuing notices to the PM and the governor, Wahab hoped that the action would not be limited to only issuing show-cause notices, and that proper action would be taken against the violators of the relevant rules.

Karachi package

The provincial adviser said that in a live interview to a private TV channel the other night, the governor had issued a statement contrary to the facts, adding that it was incorrect that Rs162 billion were allocated for Karachi in the federal budget. He said that 19 development projects were reflected in the federal budget, adding that out of those, 13 were under way since the last government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Wahab said the federal government had deleted a number of projects of Karachi from the Public Sector Development Programme, adding that the real face of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been revealed to the people of the city.

He said that the total estimate of 19 federal projects was Rs12.5 billion, adding that nothing had been allocated for the three hospitals of Karachi that the federal government had recently taken over.

The adviser said the federal government had promised that they would run the under-construction Green Line bus project, but its completion was getting delayed, adding that the PTI had only spread chaos in the country in the past 10 months.