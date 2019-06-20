Cut in proposed GST demanded

KARACHI: Local battery manufacturing industry has requested the federal government not to impose 17 percent uniform sales tax, as it would increase the burden on the industry.

An official, while praising the government on the measures announced in the budget for the next fiscal, requested the government to consider some more steps to help the ailing industry get back on its feet. “Announcement of uniform rate of sales tax will provide level playing field to all manufacturers; however, the rate of 17 percent, is too high,” he said.

He urged the government to bring it down to five percent, as higher sales tax would enable lead suppliers, mostly in the unorganised sector, claiming bogus sales tax input, thereby pocketing bulk of the sales tax collected from battery manufacturers.

The new budget proposes that battery manufacturers should withhold five percent of gross value of supplies made by unregistered persons. This is expected to eliminate malpractices in the industry like declaring huge purchases from unregistered persons to cover-up the unlawful practice of receiving lead in exchange of supply of fresh batteries under barter arrangement.