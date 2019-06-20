‘Tax on LNG to heighten energy crisis’

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Junaid Makda has said that imposition of five percent tax on LNG would increase the fuel prices and heighten gas crisis, a statement said on Thursday.

“The present government should resolve the energy crisis prevailing in the country, otherwise all efforts to lift the ailing economy could prove to be futile,” he said, while speaking at the 17th International Oil and Gas Exhibition (POGEE) at the Karachi Expo Centre.

Pegasus Consultancy Managing Director Aamer Khanzada said that over 250 foreign and local exhibitors were displaying their state-of-the-art equipment of oil, gas and power solutions in the mega event, while the international conference was being held on the sidelines of the exhibition; wherein a number of international and local experts on energy sector would deliver their papers on the new technologies, inventions and solution to the emerging issues.

The exhibition has provided an opportunity to bring together the international business professionals and the leading local industry players to exchange their technical and business expertise in a highly focused B2B environment to acquaint the local industry with the latest developments in the worldwide oil gas and energy sector. The conference will be held on June 22 at the Convention Centre of the Karachi Expo Centre.