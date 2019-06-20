OGDCL, PPL get exploration licences

ISLAMABAD: The government has granted licences to the state-run Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) by executing petroleum concession agreement (PCA) and exploration licence over three exploration blocks in Sindh and Balochistan.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan witnessed the signing of these agreements and said, “The incumbent government's reform agenda and efforts to attract investment in the petroleum sector shall proceed unabated.”

Petroleum Division Secretary Mian Asad Hayuddin, PPL Managing Director Syed Wamiq Bokhari and OGDCL Managing Director Zahid Mir signed the agreements. Nadeem Babar, special assistant to the prime minister on energy also witnessed the signing ceremony.

A statement issued by the Petroleum Division said the minimum firm work commitment for these blocks is $13.61 million for a period of three years. The companies entering in agreements would be obligated to spend a minimum of $30,000/annum in each block.