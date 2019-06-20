State Bank notifies rules

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday notified procedure for repatriation of foreign assets held in the form of shares of company incorporated in Pakistan under Assets Declaration Rules 2019.

“In order to facilitate the declaration of shares of a company incorporated in Pakistan, under clause 4(6) of the above mentioned Rules, held by the declarant, whether beneficially or otherwise, on repatriable basis, State Bank of Pakistan is pleased to allow these shares to be repatriated into Pakistan,” the SBP said in a circular.

It has also issued the procedure for conversion of these shares from repatriable basis to non-repatriable basis and transfer in the name of the declarant.

The owner of shares (i.e. the person in whose name the shares are already registered with SBP) will submit its application, duly forwarded by the respective company (the company whose shares are held by the non-resident on repatriable basis) through the AD (bank), to SBP for cancellation of registration of shares, said the central bank’s circular.

All procedural aspects in respect of above declaration including, but not limited to, conversion of shares from repatriable basis to non-repatriable basis whether with CDC or otherwise and transfer and registration of shares from the name of present legal owner to the declarant will be completed on or before June 30, 2019.