close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

Forex reserves drop to $14.639 billion

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $14.639 billion during the week ended June 14 from $14.826 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan dropped $203 million to $7.604 billion. The decline in the SBP’s reserves was attributed to foreign debt servicing and other official payments.

Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.034 billion, compared with $7.019 billion in the preceding week.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business