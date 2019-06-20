Forex reserves drop to $14.639 billion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $14.639 billion during the week ended June 14 from $14.826 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan dropped $203 million to $7.604 billion. The decline in the SBP’s reserves was attributed to foreign debt servicing and other official payments.
Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.034 billion, compared with $7.019 billion in the preceding week.
