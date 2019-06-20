Uncertainty, a challenge for unprofessional family-run companies

LAHORE: In Pakistan, a majority of businesses are run by families, which makes uncertainty more lethal as professional input is generally lacking in such enterprises. The dominant, usually the eldest takes decision that may backfire.

Even after 72 years of existence, only a few Pakistani enterprises are run on professional lines. Even among the top 100 exporters of the country, the main decision maker in almost 50 percent of them is a single person.

Many top exporters are not even listed in the capital market. The culture of getting things done through bribes is prevalent.

In developed economies, the mantle of managing the companies has been transferred to the professionals. The majority shareholders do sit on the board, but leave the day to day management to professionals headed by the chief executive officer.

In Pakistan, the directions of the main sponsors are to be followed on day to day basis even in the listed companies. However, professional advice is heeded to in the listed concerns.

Only 700 companies are listed in the stock market and the rest are mostly enterprises run by the first and second generation of a family. Some of them have outgrown in wealth and market reach compared with many listed companies.

It is these enterprises that have both documented and illegal capital. They have diversified in many fields, so the advantage of the first sponsor, who knows the tricks of the trade, is also diluted.

In difficult times, one wrong decision could bring them under pressure. Since decisions in family enterprises are made on whims, the decision maker is often blamed for the stress.

If the first generation of the family is still active, the family regroups to minimise the decision. However, in case the affairs are in the hands of the second generation, the blame game turns into an ugly war between siblings that impacts the business of the enterprise.

At the moment, a heated debate is going on in these family enterprises about the government decision to get rid of exemptions, and to pressurise businesses to declare hidden assets.

Most are of the opinion that the government can be pressurised to reinstate exemptions and those who take advantage of the announced amnesty scheme will be taxed, while those that choose to stay mum will be able to pile up black money.

However, there are a few individuals, who want the family to whiten all its black money, because the use of technology has made it increasingly difficult to park black money. They urge that by whitening ill gotten money at very low tax rate, the family enterprise would be able to scale up.

Past experience favours the opinion of those who want to continue with shoddy business, as no one that did not declare income was apprehended in the past.

Some family members argue that this time around the government looks serious. It is worth noting that the prime minister has included the Chief of the Army Staff in his National Development Council before the expiry of June 30 deadline.

Distracters point out that this government has taken many u-turns on its economic agenda and may succumb to public pressure. It is uncertain which family enterprises will move up or fold up.

If the decision taken goes right, everyone would be happy. If it hurts the company, permanent discontent could harm the enterprise, ending it in a split.

Even globally, the most established companies in the world are under immense pressure and numerous have folded up. Our entrepreneurs are making merry because the economy has not yet matured.

The shackles of big corporations are broken once an economy matures by providing level playing field to all its citizens. Innovation and ability to benefit from them without hurdles has reduced company life in United States to 30 years.

In Pakistan even the multinationals try to prolong technology upgrade as long as possible. A multinational pure water supplier continued purifying water with old techniques till a local supplier introduced reverse osmosis technology.

Small and medium enterprises generally have inferior technology than the listed corporate sector, but few medium-sized companies have surged ahead by introducing most recent state of art technologies.

If our entrepreneurs continued to operate with older technologies, they would be thrown out of the market by small but smart new players.