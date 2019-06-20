Finance adviser forms committee to rectify anomalies in budget

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, adviser to Prime Minister on finance on Thursday constituted a high powered committee to rectify anomalies in the federal budget for addressing the legitimate grievances of the business community boosting up the economic and trade, besides ease of doing business.

An 18-member delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by its president Daroo Khan called on the finance adviser and apprised him about the anomalies in the budget.

Adviser to Prime Minister on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, adviser to Prime Minister on austerity Ishrat Hussain and chairman Federal Board of Revenue Syed Shabbar Zadi were also present in the meeting, a statement said.

Sheikh said the FPCCI and top leaders of private sector have also been proper representation in the committee to make it effective forum to deliver the goods timely.

The advisor urged the business community to support the government in its endeavors to boost the economy. A finance ministry statement said All Pakistan Textile Mills Association also held a separate meeting with the adviser.

Sheikh, while, giving an overview of the economic indicators said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government inherited Rs31,000 billion as domestic debt and foreign loans were hovering around $100 billion. Foreign reserves stood at less than $10 billion while exports in last five years registered zero percent growth.

He said trade deficit was touching the mark of $20 billion, while fiscal deficit had reached at a staggering amount of Rs2,300 billion. Besides, circular debt was increasing by Rs38 billion each month. Sheikh said private sector will be motivated to create jobs by giving them tax breaks on new hiring. Daroo Khan and other trade leaders put forth concrete proposals for strengthening of national economy on sound footings

The delegations apprised the adviser of their problems and proposed a range of suggestions. The Adviser assured them that their suggestions would be accommodated.

The meeting approved the demand of business community to develop criteria in which a person is not repeatedly selected for audit without any definite information about tax evasion.

In order to facilitate the business community, chairman FBR assured that a new system of refund would be introduced to issue refund to the exporters at the time of export,” the statement said. The meeting agreed to streamline DTRE system for the importers so as to discourage misuse, if any. The meeting also agreed that no action would be taken against the taxpayers on the basis of any wrong information with respect to CNIC. “However, the condition of CNIC, for invoice, will be continued with an object to document the economy,” it added.

Regarding the commercial imports, the meeting approved the proposal of the business community to do away with presumptive tax on commercial imports.