Stocks up on discounted deals as energy sukuk charges sentiments

Stocks on Thursday rallied as investors cashed in on discounted valuations in an oversold market that saw cherry-picking, especially in oil and gas exploration shares, galvanised by the government’s move to raise funds through Islamic bonds to ease circular debt and improve energy sector’s liquidity, dealers said.

Saad Hashmey, chief economist at Topline Securities said the market remained positive on the back of news that finalisation of second tranche of Pakistan Energy Sukuk worth Rs200 billion was due next week. “This is a positive development that will help with cash flow issues of locally listed power producers and may result in better dividend payouts from these companies,” Hashmey said.

Indian premier’s letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan has brightened prospects for peace talks that helped bolster market sentiments, he added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.98 percent or 339.79 points to close at 34,995.91 points, while KSE-30 index strengthened 1.19 percent or by 194.39 points to end at 16,545.73 points.

Of 340 active scrips, 225 moved up, 101 retreated, and 14 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 163.028 million shares, compared to 99.345 million in the previous session.

Muhammad Faizan Munshey, Head of Foreign Institutional Sales at Next Capital Limited, said the stock market bounced back steadily and ended up with significant gains. “Discounted stock prices across the board tempted investors to begin cherry-picking, which saw the KSE-100 index turn green,” Munshey added.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said bullish activity was witnessed in oversold market amid bullish trend in global equities and upbeat data on current account deficit shrinking by 29 percent during Jul-May FY19 at $12.67 billion, while mid-session pressure remained owing to weak exports, FDI, and auto sales data for May 2019.

“Recovery in global crude prices, reports of likely execution of market support fund next week and surging remittances data in May 2019 led to a bullish close,” Mehanti added.

The market opened on a positive note and remained in the green zone throughout the session. Following fresh buying from financial institutions and some individual players in the choice scrips belonging to oil, gas and exploration sectors the market easily crossed the 35,000 level.

The main reason behind this upsurge was the government’s decision to raise Rs200 billion for the energy sector to reduce circular debt.

The government is set to raise the amount through Islamic banks, mutual funds and takaful companies, said a leading trader. This, he said, led to a rally, where Pakistan State Oil rose Rs3.15/share, Pakistan Oilfields by Rs7/share, and OGDC grew Rs0.89/share.

The highest gainers were Unilever Foods, up Rs229 to close at Rs5399/share, and Sapphire Textile, up Rs60.05 to finish at Rs1279.98/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs149 to close at Rs6700/share, and Rafhan Maize, down Rs65 to close at Rs6000/share.

Summit Bank recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 19.374 million shares, gaining Rs0.01 to close at Rs0.65/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Sui Northern Gas recording a turnover of 3.161 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Rs0.74 to end at Rs72.63/share.