Rupee ends flat

The rupee closed firmer on Thursday, supported by insignificant dollar demand from importers, traders said. It ended at 156.96 against the greenback, unchanged from the previous close.

The rupee also maintained its overnight level of 157 against the dollar in the kerb market.

Traders said the currency remained range-bound amid a fewer import payments and increased dollar supply.

“The rupee is stable for now, but it could come under pressure due to oil imports, and when there is increased dollar demand from companies,” a trader said.

“The rupee’s stability would be influenced by dollar inflows and the position of foreign exchange reserves.”

Lower July-May FY19 current account gap also lifted investors’ sentiment. The current account deficit narrowed to $12.678 billion in 11 months of the current fiscal year from $17.926 billion a year ago, central bank data showed.

Analysts attributed a contraction in the current account deficit to currency depreciation, economic slowdown and stabilisation measures, which helped slow demand for imports.

The staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund is expected to increase forex reserves, easing pressure on the balance of payments.

The government has set a current account deficit target of 2.4 percent of GDP for the next fiscal year.