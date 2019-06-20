Gold touches all-time high of Rs77,470/tola on global rally

KARACHI: Domestic gold prices on Thursday touched an all-time peak of Rs77,470/tola, tracking high global prices and weaknesses in domestic currency.

Abdullah Chand, a goldsmith and member of All Sindh Saraf Association, said both international and local market rates were at their peak.

Domestic gold prices increased by Rs1,970/tola to Rs77,470 and Rs1,670/10 grams to Rs66,400. Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices jumped to $1,384/ounce after the US Federal Reserve signalled a possible interest rate cut as early as next month, pressuring US Treasury yields and the dollar.

Chand said that despite the increase in price import and export of gold had come to a halt, as neither were feasible in the current situation. “Export is difficult, as Dubai has imposed five percent duty on imports,” he added. He also said there was uncertainty among manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and buyers over the prices, as all of them were facing losses due to the eroding buying power of the citizens.

According to Chanda, there was a dearth of buyers and the market remained slow after Eid despite of the wedding season, bringing the whole supply chain under pressure.

“This uncertainty will continue until dollar comes down and rupee stabilises,” he said. “Uncertainty has increased after the budget proposals, though it existed in the market prior to it. Till the tax issue is clarified, purchases will remain uncertain.”

Jewellers were already income tax filers and paid sales tax according to the sales tax act. However, they were worried about the proposal to impose one percent federal excise duty on gold import.

“Gold rates are already higher in the international market, the imposition of FED will further jeopardise the business,” Abdullah Chand added.

Muhammad Shafi Khan, a senior goldsmith, said gold was getting out of reach for the people. “People were only buying out of necessity.”

He admitted that due to rupee uncertainty, many people were now investing in gold, but the demand was still low. Khan said though six out of 10 buyers were purchasing gold as an investment, they had reduced the quantity as rates had increased.

“Those who purchased 10 pieces of gold are now buying two-three pieces. Those who purchased five pieces are buying one piece and those who purchased one piece are buying only a few tolas,” he said.

A gold piece consists of 10 tolas, whose prices have surged to Rs770,000 in the market from around Rs500,000/piece few months back, he added. The major reason behind surge in the prices was the instability of rupee. “Today, dollar was not available even at Rs160 in the open market,” Shafi Khan said.