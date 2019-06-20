Government fixes March 2020 as deadline for registration of Rs40,000 bearer bonds

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday gave investors of Rs40,000 bearer prize bond a deadline of March 31, 2020 to register their holdings, a statement said.

The move, analysts said, is likely to help plug a loophole being used to evade taxes and money laundering. The step will also comply one of requirements placed by global outfit Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Total investment in prize bond market in Pakistan stands close to Rs1 trillion and investments in Rs40,000 prize bond is close to Rs300 billion.

“Yes, this is the step taken by the government for documentation of economy,” Ministry of Finance Spokesman/Advisor Dr Khaqan Najeeb said when The News contacted him for seeking his comments on Thursday.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in a meeting held on Thursday decided that the investors of bearer prize bonds of Rs40,000 could to register, replace or encash their investments. The ECC decided that the bearer prize bond of Rs40,000 could be turned into a registered instrument from 16 field offices of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Banking Services Corporation, and authorised branches of six commercial banks - National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), United Bank Limited (UBL), MCB Bank Limited, Allied Bank Limited (ABL), Habib Bank Limited (HBL), and Bank Al-Falah Limited.

The government has also allowed conversion of such bearer bonds into Defence Savings Certificates (DSC) or Special Savings Certificates (SSC) from SBP, National Savings centres, and authorised branches of commercial banks.

The finance ministry' in a statement said the profit rate on DSC is 12.41 percent, while the profit rate on SSC is 11.57 percent.

The unregistered prize bond could also be cashed before March 31, 2020; however, the amount would be deposited in the bearer-specified bank account. “In this context, SBP as well as all the banks would extend their maximum support to make sure the transfer of payments to respective account of the holder,” the statement said. The government has also decided that there would be no prize ballot of these bonds anymore.

The finance ministry further informed that the Rs40,000 Premium Prize Bond (Registered) has already been launched with effect from March 10, 2017. Registered Prize Bonds offer not only attractive prizes through quarterly draws but also pay reasonable profit through biannual coupon payments. “All the payments are made to investor’s bank account through an automated system. Further, prizes on Rs40,000 premium prize bonds (Registered) are more attractive compared to bearer bonds,” it said.

“The registered bonds were secure and not prone to forgery and theft. Finance Division has already discontinued the fresh issuance of Rs40,000 bearer bonds wef February 14, 2019.”

It was further clarified that issuance, encashment and prize bond draws etc in respect of all other denominations of bearer prize bonds would continue as per exiting procedure, according to National Prize Bonds Rules, 1999.

