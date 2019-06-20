Literate Balochistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
According to the recent Economic Survey of Pakistan, the female literacy rate in Balochistan is estimated 13 percent, while male literacy rate is approximately 38 percent. Balochistan is a poor province as far as literacy levels go. I appeal to the government of Balochistan to help educate the youth.
Durbibi Hayat
Allah Bakht
Durbibi Hayat
Allah Bakht