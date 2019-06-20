close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 21, 2019

Literate Balochistan

Newspost

 
June 21, 2019

According to the recent Economic Survey of Pakistan, the female literacy rate in Balochistan is estimated 13 percent, while male literacy rate is approximately 38 percent. Balochistan is a poor province as far as literacy levels go. I appeal to the government of Balochistan to help educate the youth.

Durbibi Hayat

Allah Bakht

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost