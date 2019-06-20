NHS pressures ‘causing decline in patient experience’

LONDON: Pressures within the NHS are leading to a decline in patient experience, new research suggests.

Less than half of people (48 per cent) admitted to hospital in England rated their overall experience as nine or above out of 10, the results of the 2018 Care Quality Commission (CQC) inpatient survey show.

The proportion reporting a very positive experience has dropped from 50 per cent in 2017 — and the figure also marks an end to the year-on-year improvement seen since 2012. Across most other areas, responses remained static or had declined since 2017.

“While last year we reported on a system still delivering improvements in patients’ experiences despite growing pressure, this year, the improvement is not sustained,” the CQC said in its report. “In 2018, there is a lot of evidence to suggest that pressure on the system is having a real impact on patients’ experiences of care.” Professor Ted Baker, chief inspector of hospitals at CQC, said he was “disappointed to see the overall lack of progress”.

The CQC survey of 144 NHS acute trusts in England included more than 76,000 inpatients who stayed for at least one night in hospital during July last year. More than a third (39 per cent) of patients surveyed said they had to wait a long time before getting a bed, and the proportion satisfied with their wait dropped from 63 per cent in 2017 to 61 per cent last year. Of the 41 per cent of people who said their discharge was delayed in July 2018, 26 per cent said this was by longer than four hours, compared to 24 per cent the previous year. Around 17 per cent of respondents said they did not feel involved in their care, up from 16 per cent in 2017.

The CQC said there had been no improvements in this area for 10 years. While the majority of people reported being treated with dignity and respect (80 per cent), this number had also decreased from 82 per cent the previous year. “Most people continue to report positively about their interaction with staff, reflecting the significant efforts of healthcare professionals working tirelessly to meet increasing levels of demand in hospitals across the country,” Prof Baker said.

“The mounting pressure on the system is having a direct impact on how people are experiencing inpatient care and the need for greater collaboration between local health and care services has never been more apparent.” An NHS spokeswoman said: “This survey is further evidence that in the vast majority of cases patients are happy with the care they received, but also that the NHS and its local partners need to continue to join up services around the needs of patients, as set out in the NHS Long Term Plan.

“Where experiences don’t match the high expectations people rightly have of the NHS, it’s important that they are able to feed that back so that services can learn and improve, and this survey is just one useful way they can do this.”