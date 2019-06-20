Russia to release 100 whales

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Russian officials have launched an operation to release nearly 100 illegally captured whales whose confinement in Russia’s far east has become a rallying cry for environmentalists.
A state TV reporter made the announcement during President Vladimir Putin’s live Q&A show on Thursday, saying that by “coincidence” the operation had begun just before the start of the programme. Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev said fully re-introducing the mammals back into the wild would take at least four months.
