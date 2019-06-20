SL police face probe on lapses over Easter attack

COLOMBO: A criminal investigation is to be launched against nine senior police officers following the Easter Sunday suicide bombings in Sri Lanka which killed more than 250 people.

The country’s attorney general Dappula de Livera has directed the acting police chief to initiate the probe into the officers for their “lapses” in preventing and minimising the attacks.

De Livera said on Thursday that a special board of inquiry appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena had recommended it to “take suitable criminal and disciplinary action” against the officers, who were serving in the areas where the bombings happened on April 21.

Sirisena appointed the board of inquiry following the blasts amid criticism that he could have prevented the attack. Sri Lankan leaders and the security establishment are under fire for not acting on near-specific information ahead of the blasts about possible attacks on churches.