IHC turns down Nawaz’s bail plea

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected a petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was seeking bail on medical grounds as well as the suspension of his jail sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the judgment which was reserved earlier after hearing arguments from both sides.

Following the verdict, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said all the doors to justice have been closed for her father. In a tweet, she added that when tyranny crosses all limits, it is uprooted. Maryam vowed to raise her raise voice against the “injustice”, saying she would make use of all options to let Sharif get justice. “The game played against Nawaz Sharif would be revealed to all soon,” she added.

During the last hearing Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris had pleaded before the bench that his client was suffering from “multiple dangerous diseases” including diabetes, blood pressure and cardiac-related problems that cannot be treated in Pakistan. He requested the court to grant bail to his client as his life was in danger.

Haris argued that the former prime minister was also in mental stress due to his ailments, saying Sharif’s health had been deteriorating after March 25 and there was immediate need to start his treatment. The counsel said several new diseases had been diagnosed during the six-week bail that was granted by the Supreme Court.

He said 60 per cent of the right side blood vessel and 30 per cent of left side (in his heart) of his client had been blocked, adding Sharif needs urgent placement of stents in his heart to avoid any possible cardiac arrest. It may be mentioned here that the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail and a medical officer had earlier told the court that Sharif’s health condition was stable under the current medical treatment provided to him. The jail superintendent had also requested the court to dispose of Sharif’s bail application. An accountability court had awarded the former prime minister a seven-year jail sentence and Rs1.5 billion fine in the Al-Azizia steel mills corruption reference last year.