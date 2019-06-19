close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
Bureau report
June 20, 2019

ANP to stage rally against NAB on 24th

National

Bureau report
June 20, 2019

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak on Wednesday said that his party would stage a protest rally outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) offices in Peshawar on June 24.

In a statement here on Thursday, the ANP leader accused NAB of sharing information with government and opening cases on the government directives. He said that his party considers NAB a partial institution.

Babak criticised the government ministers for speaking on behalf of the NAB. He said the ministers’ interference in the affairs of NAB testifies that the bureau is not free. He said the members of the treasury benches could not cow down the opposition lawmakers.

