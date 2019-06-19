PPP wants economic stability, not NRO: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira Wednesday said the party wanted to extend support to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the country’s economic stability, not for any NRO.

Talking to reporters, Kaira said the party had been working on creating a suitable environment in the Parliament.

He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had allowed extending cooperation to Imran Khan for the betterment of the country.

Kaira said earlier the party extended its cooperation to then political forces in the form of Charter of Democracy (COD) and now it could be in the form of Charter of Economy. Kaira lamented that the offer of the party was construed as we wanted some favour or an NRO. He said the party leadership had been and was facing court cases framed on fake grounds. Kaira said suitable political environment was essential for the smooth functioning of parliament. He termed the budget 2019-20 an enemy of the people, saying the economic woes of the people had exacerbated.

He urged the government to take back the budget, saying the party would highlight at every forum the economic troubles of the people caused by the budget provisions.

‘focal persons to BE APPOINTED AT HOSPITALS’: Gujrat Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad Wednesday said focal persons would be appointed at DHQ and THQ hospitals to facilitate special persons.

Addressing a meeting held to address complaints of special persons, the DC said the proposal of the establishment of a high school for special children would be forwarded to higher authorities. The DC said the list of the blind, the deaf and dumb persons was being prepared for their jobs.

He said funds would be provided immediately for the repair of the bus for Special Education Centre, Lalamusa. He said one window operation would be started to provide sewing machines, wheel chairs and education material to special persons.

ADCG Saif Ullah Sajid, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Izhar and others were also present on the occasion.