One killed, 2 injured in Kaghan accident

MANSEHRA: A student was killed and two others injured when they were run over by a jeep near Saiful Muluk Lake in Kaghan valley on Wednesday.

Police said a group of students from Karachi was on a recreational trip to Kaghan valley. They said the jeep skidded off the road after dropping the students near Saiful Muluk Lake and hit three students.

The injured students were rushed to the Basic Health Unit in Naran where doctors pronounced Zeeshan, 15, dead.