Uproar over remarks against PM

Senate chairman asks sergeant-at-arms to intervene

By Mumtaz Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday asked the sergeant-at-arms to intervene, as the lawmakers on both sides of aisle came face-to-face over ‘highly objectionable remarks’ passed by JUI-F’s Maulana Attaur Rehman against Prime Minister Imran Khan and some others.

Some of the senators including PTI’s Nauman Wazir Khattak, Mian Raza Rabbani of PPP and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and some others, crossed the aisle, while other senators from the government and opposition moved in quickly to avert what appeared to be a physical clash, leaving the chair with no other option but to rush the Senate security staff to restore calm.

Senator Nauman rushed towards Maulana and pushed aside the advancing Rabbani, who tried to stop him and this brought in other opposition members, including Senators Khokhar and Behramand Tangi and there was an exchange of hot words as well. Some 10-12 security staff personnel made a ‘wall’ between the treasury and opposition benches. However, on finding still hard to keep the House running, the session was adjourned abruptly for Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, as the House resumed and some legislative business was disposed of, the chair gave floor to PPP’s Behramand Tangi to complete his speech, which could not be completed Tuesday owing to pandemonium in the House, following the remarks of Maulana Attuar Rehman, who is younger brother of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The Maulana failed to take the floor before Tangi finished his speech.

On getting the floor, he unleashed attack on prime minister for his alleged ‘disgrace’ of Sahaba Ikram (RAs) during his address to the nation, following the presentation of the budget in the National Assembly.

Wednesday witnessed a rare scene with the chair seeking intervention of the security staff to avert physical clashes, when Maulana Atta managed to get time again from the chair to finish his speech and mounted direct attack on the person of Prime Minister, citing the container and D-Chowk; the rest was expunged by the Senate chairman.

The fuming Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz reminded the chair that there had been an agreement between the two sides that the senators on both sides of the divide, would focus on budget and avoid personal attacks on each other. “We will not let him speak, if he provokes and incites religious hatred and turbulence,” he asserted. Several treasury members were on their free to slam the Maulana and vowed not to continue his speech, if he persisted with slanderous insinuations against the prime minister, who had dignity.

To this, some opposition senators went to the Maulana to calm him down and advised him apparently to speak only on the budget. The treasury senators also resumed their seats. However, within minutes, they were again up, as JUI-F senator grilled the Prime Minister for distorting history and attacking the Companions of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He wondered what the justification was to do so in his address to the nation. As the Maulana remained focused on the Prime Minister, the chair gave floor first to JI’s Prof Mushtaq Ahmad, PML-N’s Senator Mushahidullah Khan and then Moala Bux Chandio of PPP, who questioned the logic behind Prime Minister speaking on religious matters, having what they alleged no authority or command to do so.

Senators Mushahidullah and Chandio said if the Prime Minister would pass such remarks, the Maulana, as member of the House, was at liberty to express his views, which might not be to the liking of others. They asked PTI senators to ask the Prime Minister to desist from speaking on all matters, which invited trouble.

Mushahidullah objected to Senator Shibli’s request to the chair that mike should be denied to the Maulana and said that every member had the right to speak, whereas Chandio asked had not Imran Khan once said that there was no mention of Hazrat Essa (AS) in the history.

Commenting on the treasury members, they charged that they had assumed the role of opposition, asking PTI to be mindful of the fact that they were no more on the container but in the government and treasury had to show magnanimity.

Senator Shibli said that every member was free to speak but there had to be a code conduct to be followed and none could be allowed to spoil the House environment and trigger turbulence.

At the very outset, the chair asked the senators to make recommendations to the National Assembly on the Money Bill, the Assets Declaration Ordinance, 2019, a motion to this effect was moved by Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.