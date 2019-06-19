Results of past plunders being faced now: PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the past rulers looted the country and the results of that plunder are being faced now.He said Pakistan is now on a positive trajectory and good results would soon benefit the people. The prime minister, during his Lahore visit on Wednesday, met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and informed him about the planning to get budget approved. Matters of mutual interest, political situation, law and order situation of Punjab were discussed during the meeting. The prime minister advised the CM to make every effort to solve the problems of people. He said it must be clear to everyone that corruption would not be tolerated. He said the tax money would be spent on public welfare only.

The prime minister directed that the scope of development and welfare projects in Punjab should be expanded besides accelerating pace of implementation work on these projects. He directed ensuring provision of basic facilities of life to the common man at all costs by taking prompt steps to address their concerns. The chief secretary Punjab and the IG Punjab were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the prime minister approved the names of five members for the board of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar will be the patron-in-chief, whereas Major General (R) Ahmad Nawaz Saleem Mela will be the chairman of the authority.