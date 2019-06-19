Simmons hits back at Ahmadzai

MANCHESTER: Afghanistan’s World Cup campaign was plunged further into crisis on Wednesday as coach Phil Simmons promised to lift the lid on simmering tensions with chief selector Dawlat Ahmadzai.

Ahmadzai has laid the blame for Afghanistan’s five defeats in as many World Cup matches at the door of former West Indies all-rounder Simmons and his coaching staff.

The former bowler has accused Simmons of failing to prepare the team properly for their second appearance at the global showpiece event.

But now Simmons has promised to shine a light on troubles within the camp, including revealing details of the controversial decision to replace Asghar Afghan as captain less than two months before the start of the World Cup.

“I am in the middle of a World Cup and trying to get our team to perform to the level we expect,” Simmons, who is standing down as Afghanistan coach at the end of the tournament, wrote on Twitter.

“But at the end of the World Cup I will tell the Afghanistan people about the part that Mr Dawlat Ahmadzai had to play in our preparation and his part in the dismissal of #AsgharAfghan.”

Asghar was replaced as captain of the team in all three formats in April, with Gulbadin Naib picked to skipper the side at the World Cup.

Afghanistan were hit by more off-field problems on Monday when some members of their squad were involved in a late-night altercation that saw police summoned to a restaurant in Manchester. World Cup hosts England defeated them by 150 runs on Tuesday — inflicting a fifth straight defeat at the tournament.